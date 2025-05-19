Tim Walz brands Donald Trumps ICE 'modern day gestapo'

Tim Walz has slammed Donald Trump's ICE agents and their current controversial immigration stance in a keynote address over the weekend (May 17) at the University of Minnesota Law School on graduation.

The Governor compared U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to Hitler's Gestapo, the Nazi police responsible for torturing and murdering millions during the Holocaust.

Walz made the comparison saying: "There's no way for us to know whether they were actually criminals or not, because they refuse to give them a trial, we're supposed to just take their word for it."

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings