Governor Tim Waltz made a scathing speech in Minnesota on Wednesday (April 23) calling President Donald Trump's first three months in office chaotic and destructive.

In his first Capitol address since his unsuccessful run for vice president, Waltz repeatedly slammed Trump, accusing him of choosing to throw the US economy into turmoil.

Referencing a tariff Trump put on an island only inhabited by penguins he said, "It would be funny as hell if it wasn't true and stupid."

The address was greeted by cheers and boos from either side.

