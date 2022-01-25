Flying car completes first ever inter-city flight

A futuristic flying car has successfully passed rigorous aviation tests and is expected to travel from London to Paris from next year.

The AirCar transforms from a four-wheel vehicle to a sleek aircraft in just two minutes.

"Science fiction is now real," Klein Vision said after announcing the craft had successfully its first inter-city flight.

Footage captures the vehicle taking off for a 35-minute flight from Nitra international airport to the Bratislava international airport.

The AirCar has since passed rigorous tests compatible with the European Aviation Safety Agency, meaning it can be flown in EU nations.

Sign up to our newsletters.