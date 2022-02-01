Madrigal house douses Capybara with water in Encanto’s cut post credits scene

Disney have released an unseen end credits scene for Encanto, which was cut from the film ahead of its initial release.

The adorable clip shows the Madrigal house dousing Chispi the capybara with water, before he runs off.

During an Encanto watch-a-long on Twitter last weekend, co-director and co-writer Jared Bush discussed why the scene didn't make the final cut.

"We considered an after credit joke to end the movie, but ultimately felt going out on the emotion and joy of the family coming back together was the way to go," he said.

Sign up to our newsletters here.