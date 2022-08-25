Woman travels 900 miles to surprise grandmother by pretending to be waitress

A woman gave her 96-year-old grandmother the surprise of her life when she travelled over 900 miles to see her - and pretended to be the waitress at her favourite restaurant.

Shelby and Patricia Hoefling hadn't seen each other for six months, and her grandma was overcome with joy when she realised who was serving.

“She means so much to me so I wanted to go the extra mile and make her feel loved and important, so I planned this surprise,” Shelby said.

Simply adorable.

