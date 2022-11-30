Moment curious 30-foot humpback whale approaches shocked diver

A diving group caught the terrifying moment on camera that a 30-foot humpback whale approached them off the coast of French Polynesia.

Kayleigh Grants, a professional diver, experienced the near-miss of the huge mammal's tale, before managing to get up-close with it in a rare encounter.

"It really is pretty rare that they will take interest like that. It stayed with us for an hour or more, it seemed quite playful and rambunctious," she said, adding that the animal was "like a toddler".

