A pianist just turned 'Still D.R.E.' into an incredible wedding entrance

A pianist is going viral for turning some of the world's best (and worst) songs into incredible wedding entrances perfect for walking down the aisle.

Nicole Reynolds takes requests from her TikTok followers, and is never afraid to rise to the challenge.

In fact, she managed to turn the iconic rap track 'Still D.R.E.' into a composition worthy of Beethoven's approval.

She's even nailed songs from the likes of Star Wars, and Lizzie McGuire. We wonder how many people will be using one of these at their nuptials.

