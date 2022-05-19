Toddler orders 31 cheeseburgers on mum's phone - and leaves decent tip

One toddler has landed himself in trouble after accidentally ordering 31 McDonald's cheeseburgers from his mum's phone - and leaving a generous tip.

The two-year-old had been poking around on his mum's phone, while she assumed he'd just been playing on the camera, before DoorDash turned up.

His choice of snacks cost a respectable £50 ($61) bill, alongside a tip of £12 ($16).

Thankfully not all was lost, as Kelsey offered people in her local area to come pick a free meal up so they weren't wasted.



