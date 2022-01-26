Peter Robbins as the voice of Charlie Brown in 1965 special

Peter Robbins, the original voice of Charlie Brown, has died aged 65.

The voice actor died by suicide last week, his family confirmed late on Tuesday (yesterday).

In the 1965 Christman special, a then nine-year-old Mr Robbins voice Charlie Brown being sarcastic after not receiving a single card.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

