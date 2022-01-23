SNL roasts Prince Andrew during 'Weekend Update' segment

Saturday Night Live has aimed a dig at Prince Andrew, following the news that the Duke of York had deleted his Twitter account.

The royal is currently facing a civil lawsuit over an alleged sexual assault of a teenager (Andrew has denied all allegations).

SNL alluded to the allegations during the “Weekend Update” segment with host Colin Jost making a joke surrounding Andrew’s deleted Twitter account.

He quipped: “This week, Britain’s most eligible bachelor, Prince Andrew, officially deleted his Twitter account... after he realised that was not the app with all the dancing teenagers.”

