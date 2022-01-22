Video

Bat Out Of Hell cast pay tribute to Meat Loaf

Cast members of a musical based on Meat Loaf’s Bat Out Of Hell album have vowed to “keep the flame of rock and roll burning” for him in a post-show tribute.

Following Meat Loaf’s death aged 74, Friday’s show at the New Wimbledon Theatre was performed in his memory, with lead actors Rob Fowler and Sharon Sexton leading a tribute to him.

A post on his official Facebook page said the rocker, who became a global star with died with his wife Deborah at his side.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here

celebrities
Up next Celebrities

Viral

50

Lord of the Rings cast reunite on Zoom

News

94

Wimbledon in numbers

Politics

Sport

Showbiz

34

About Time's iconic wedding scene

18

Colin Jost skewers Trump on SNL