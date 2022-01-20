A short trailer for Amazon’s new Lord of the Rings series has been released

The clip for the expensive series came with the announcement that the eight-part series will officially be titled The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Production on the Amazon Studios’ project began in New Zealand last year but is said to have wrapped filming in December.

Amazon bought the television rights for The Lord of the Rings for $250m (£183m) in November 2017.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will air of Amazon Prime Video in September 2022.

