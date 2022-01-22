Adele looked emotional as she offered a "meet and greet" to a fan on FaceTime after her Las Vegas shows got postponed.

The British-born Easy on Me singer postponed her exclusive new residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel just 24 hours before its opening night.

The singer told fan Adrian Martell: "The shows will be rescheduled and we will announce it ASAP and like I said you get first honours with whether you refund your tickets or not and I'll do meet and greet and I'll meet you, alright? I'll see you."

