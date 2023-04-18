Moment student dressed as Gandalf on birthday night out bumps into Sir Ian McKellen

A man celebrating his 22nd birthday out in Bristol while dressed as Lord of the Rings' Gandalf has captured the moment he ran into real-life Gandalf, Sir Ian McKellen.

Ben Coyles, a super fan, somehow ended up within 20 metres of the actor at around midnight.

"We were on our penultimate pub when someone comes up to me and asks me if we would like our Gandalf to meet the real Gandalf", he said.

"So I turn around and assume it’s going to be someone pulling my leg but when I turn round Sir Ian McKellen is right there."

