IShowSpeed left fearing for his life as gang 'kidnaps him' in Brazil

Streamer iShowSpeed was left shaken after a prank video saw him 'kidnapped' by a 'gang' in Brazil.

The stunt, which was executed by a fellow content creator named 'Arab', saw Speed cornered by the gang carrying weapons while he was on a trip.

After several moments of him looking visibly terrified, it was all unveiled as an elaborate prank when they began dancing and chanting alongside Arab.

“Don’t get me wrong, these guys can do bad things, it’s part of being somewhere lawless, but people need to stop being afraid of these places", he explained of the idea.

