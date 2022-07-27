People can't get over how crazy the food is at this Michelin-star restaurant

A TikToker has been documenting some of the craziest and most difficult things to eat at a Copenhagen Michelin-star restaurant.

Visitors to Alchemist, an immersive dining experience, can expect to pay prices from 4,400 DKK (£469) for a standard reservation, while wine pairings at the sommelier's table coming in at 14,400 DKK (£1,625).

Foodie content creator, Rabia Humaira Raja, was served up unusual delights such as deer and pigs blood sorbet, gazpacho served on a fake human tongue, and chicken drumsticks - complete with feet.

Not a restaurant for the faint-hearted.

