Travel bloggers spend £9,400 on Maldives trip that looks 'nothing like photos'

Two travel bloggers have been left gutted after forking out $12,000 (£9,400) on a 'bucket list' Maldives trip - and it didn't look like the photos.

Oskar Kappland and Dan Goz are warning tourists to 'manage their expectations' after they endured four days of rain and cloud, instead of the sparkling blue ocean and sunny weather they expected.

"We tried to see the funny side because all you can do is laugh", they say of the trip.

Thankfully, they had been together before, and previously been able to enjoy better weather.

