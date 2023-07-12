A retired secret service agent has revealed why you should never wear flip-flops to an airport, despite the fact they're super comfy for long flights.

"I know it's a hassle of going through TSA to take the shoes off and have to put shoes back on, and it's easy just to kick kick off flip flops and put them back on", @Texascrimetravelers says.

"But if there was ever an emergency that you had to evacuate the airport quickly or even exit the aircraft quickly, you don't want to be stuck in flip flops when you're trying to hustle."

