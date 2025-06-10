There's a major change coming to iOS26 and iPhone users are elated

Apple users are rejoicing after the brand announces it would be tweaking the Photos app in its new iOS 26 update bringing back photo tabs.

After lots of complaints Apple has redesigned its Photos app and although it won't look completely the same as before they are bringing back a tabbed interface.

Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering Craig Federighi said, “Many of you missed using tabs in the Photos app, Photos now features separate tabs for Library and for Collections."

