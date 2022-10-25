Beth Rigby suffered an awkward mishap today when she announced live on TV that Rishi Sunak would be going for his audience with 'the Queen'.

Of course, she was actually referring to King Charles III, who was set to meet Sunak and give him permission to form a government, but with Queen Elizabeth II's death just over a month ago, old habits are still in place.

Nonetheless, he did end up meeting the current monarch and not the late Queen in some mysterious twist of fate. Phew.

