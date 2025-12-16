Trump announces he is suing the BBC

US President Donald Trump has filed a defamation lawsuit against the BBC, accusing the British broadcaster of misleadingly editing his January 6, 2021 speech in a Panorama documentary.

Trump’s complaint, filed in a federal court in Florida, seeks up to $5 billion in damages, claiming the edits “put words in my mouth” and damaged his reputation.

BBC chair Samir Shah apologised for an “error of judgement”, but said there was no basis for a defamation case.

