Inside Just Stop Oil 'training' where protesters role play disrupting traffic

Footage has been released from inside a Just Stop Oil 'training' session, where new recruits to the group of activists roleplay blocking traffic.

In the clip, potential protesters learnt how to 'de-escalate' situations, as well as how to 'deadweight' themselves to avoid being moved by police.

Recruits also wrote down their 'fears' about being involved with the group, which included being hurt, being arrested, and people not listening to them.

However, one noted they didn't feel guilty about stopping people going to work.

