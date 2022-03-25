These Kyiv artists are making bulletproof vests for the Ukrainian military

A community of Ukrainian artists have transformed their workshop into a space to make military equipment, including bulletproof vests.

"At first we were doing small anti-tank barricades," says artist Anton Felemenyuk. "Now we are doing pot-belly stoves, bulletproof vests."

One of his friends and fellow artists, Svitlana Dolbysheva adds: "We are fighting here not even for freedom, but for existence."

