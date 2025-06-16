Army veteran goes viral for powerful 'no kings' Trump protest message

An army veteran gave a powerful speech at Saturday's "No Kings" protest (June 14) against Donald Trump and his administration saying he'd fight for his country "but not for this jerk".

Millions of protesters gathered across the US, marching against the Trump administration and their controversial immigration raids on the same day of the military parade in Washington commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary and Donald Trump's birthday.

One member of the "No Kings" protest, said: "They have to realise no one came to this country, this country came to us... we're not going anywhere."

While millions came out in protest, it's estimated Trump's military parade had an audience of less than 200,000.

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings