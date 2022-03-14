This animal shelter is helping pets left behind in Ukraine





An animal shelter in Medyka, Poland, is taking in pets who were left behind by Ukrainians fleeing the country.



The town is close to the Ukraine border, and volunteers help to pick up dogs from the street and bring them to safety.



The shelter set up by the Winkler Aktiv Organisation is also collecting pet food donations, which is being sent over to Lviv, Ukraine, for those who have stayed.

