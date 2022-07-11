Rachel Johnson dismisses No 10 refurb, says Boris doesn't 'even have a salad bowl'

Rachel Johnson has dismissed 'BS' claims of an expensive Downing Street refurbishment for Boris Johnson by pointing out that he and Carrie "don't even have a salad bowl".

He's previously been grilled over receipts from the redecoration totalling over £200,000.

"I mean the absolute BS I have read about this flat...£800 pound rolls of wallpaper that I have never seen" Rachel said on LBC.

"I have been in that flat and I can promise you it is not five-star sumptuous. In fact Boris and Carrie don't even have a salad bowl."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

