Liz Truss' former adviser doesn't have confidence she'll last long as prime minister

Former special adviser to Liz Truss, Kirsty Buchanan, didn't appear confident when quizzed on how long the new prime minister will remain in office, during a new interview.

"What we've seen at the Conservative party conference is an unprecedented and catastrophic collapse in party unity", she said on GMB, following stats that she could be even less popular than Boris Johnson.

"I'm not entirely sure that she's going to survive if she doesn't change tact both in tone and frankly in substance."

