Matt Hancock compared to Alan Partridge after briefly losing his cool on LBC

As Matt Hancock took over hosting duties on LBC yesterday, a brief moment where he got agitated by a caller's comments have been compared to Alan Partridge.

The former health secretary attempted to interject as 'John' kept interrupting, before he quickly lost his cool, and aggressively pointed at the show's producer to pull the plug on the call.

Twitter users have likened his behaviour to Alan Partridge, who is known for his awkward panic while on-air as a radio host, and 'Accidental Partridge' have been sharing the clip far and wide.

