Eight times Keir Starmer refused to say when he poached Sue Gray for Labour job

Keir Starmer gave LBC's Nick Ferrari a hard time during an interview this morning (7 March), refusing to answer on eight occasions when he had first tried to poach Sue Gray for a Labour job.

There were theories that it had all started when Gray was leading the investigation into Partygate.

“I had absolutely no contact with Sue Gray during the preparation of her report when she was writing or anything like that, so the whole suggestion is complete and utter nonsense,” Starmer says.

