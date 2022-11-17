Lara Trump awkwardly laughs as her father-in-law is criticised during Fox interview

Lara Trump was lost for words when Fox's Stuart Varney openly criticised her father-in-law Donald Trump during a live show.

The 40-year-old, who is married to Eric Trump, laughed nervously as Varney made comment on Donald Trump's presidential run announcement, saying that he'd didn't have "the old magic."

However, Lara, who clearly wasn't expecting the remarks, quickly batted it off by turning her tone and responding: "Oh, well I highly disagree with that.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

