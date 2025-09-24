Robert de Niro dons his famous mobster persona to mock the FCC in Jimmy Kimmel return

Robert De Niro made a surprise virtual appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as the show returned from an “indefinite” hiatus after commenting on the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The 82-year-old Oscar winner leaned into the iconic mobster persona he's become famous for playing during a sketch mocking the FCC.

De Niro exclaimed, "It's just me, Jimmy, the chairman of the FCC, gently suggesting that you gently shut the f*** up."

The edgy sketch marked Kimmel’s fiery return and no doubt the continued free speech debate dominating late night television in the United States.

