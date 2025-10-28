AI is now 'pregnant': World’s first AI minister to ‘give birth’ to 83 'children’

Albania’s prime minister has announced that the world’s first AI government minister is “pregnant” with 83 children.

Speaking at an event in Berlin on Saturday (25 October), Edi Rama revealed that Diella, the country’s artificial intelligence minister introduced earlier this year, will soon “give birth” to dozens of AI offspring.

Each of these 83 “children” will reportedly assist a member of parliament, sitting in on sessions, taking notes, and even advising MPs on “how to react.”

Rama explained: “When you go for a coffee, these kids will tell you what has been said when you are not there… and if you have to counterattack someone who mentioned you for the wrong reasons.”

Diella was launched as part of Albania’s push to use technology to fight corruption and boost transparency within government.

