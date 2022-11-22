The Last Leg slammed for 'World Cup song' joking about LGBT+ oppression

The Last Leg is facing backlash following a 'song' that was aired on the show which made light of the oppression of LGBT+ people in Qatar.

To the tune of 'Three Lions', Adam Hills and Jess Robinson could be heard singing: "But in Qatar if Alan Carr toured and was joined by Boy George and then even RuPaul, they could end up three heads on a spike."

'How on earth did you think singing gleefully about LGBT+ people being murdered for being ourselves would be funny?', one person slammed on social media.

