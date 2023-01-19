Whoopi Goldberg confronts heckler who called her 'old broad'

Whoopi Goldberg was forced to confront a heckler who referred to her as an "old broad" during a filming session of The View yesterday (18 January).

“Did you just call me an old broad? Yeah?", Goldberg asked the woman, who the camera panned to in the crowd.

“She said, ‘You old broad,’ and I was like, hey, it’s Wednesday, and I am an old broad, and happy about it.”

Co-star, Sunny Hostin, then reminded the 67-year-old that being an "old broad" is better than "the alternative."

