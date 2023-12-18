Deaf therapy dog becomes star of school Christmas concert - and hates it

A deaf therapy dog has become a TikTok sensation thanks to his appearance at a school Christmas concert - and his attitude towards being dressed up for the festivities.

Cole the Pitbull could be seen dragging his feet across the stage while dressed as various Christmas characters, giving a severe lack-of enthusiasm in comparison to the children, who were delighted he had joined them.

In the end, he even rolled onto his back in front of everyone for a power nap. Too cute.

