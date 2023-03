West Ham fans on their way to Brighton at the weekend found a genius way to keep spirits lifted when trains to the match were delayed.

Jordan Sullivan is going viral after his friends filmed him ordering cans of beer from Uber Eats to meet them at the train doors as it pulled into a station.

It took a quick in-and-out run to grab the cans and hop back onto the train before it left again, and amazingly, it went off without a hitch.

