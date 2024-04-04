'The Unknown' shares what it's like being a meme after Wonka Experience fame

'The Unknown', who found fame at Glasgow's disastrous Willy Wonka Experience, has shared what it's like becoming an overnight meme.

Ahead of appearing at The Clapham Grand for a fun recreation of the Wonka fail, Felicia Dawkins, 16, told us that her school friends have "started being nicer" and even asked for her autograph since she blew up online.

Having never left Scotland before, she's now travelling all over the country as the iconic character, and has "lots of exciting stuff" in the pipeline.

