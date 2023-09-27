Alison Hammond gets the iconic introduction to GBBO that she deserves

Alison Hammond has made her official debut as a host on Great British Bake Off, and naturally, the This Morning regular was given an introduction in style.

In a skit played before the show, Hammond and co-host Noel Fielding recreate a scene from The Godfather, as she justifies why it's taken so long for her to join the lineup.

"I don’t need to brag, Breadfather, but I’ve been very busy", she tells Paul Hollywood.

"Daytime TV, hosting the Baftas, and I was in a Stormzy video."

