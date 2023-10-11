Here's where you've seen all of the Big Brother housemates before

Big Brother UK has pulled in huge ratings for its reboot, but despite the nation sitting down to get to know the new housemates, it's actually not the first time we've seen a lot of them.

Farida, a makeup artist from Birmingham, has been on a number of TV shows including Come Dine With Me, and Blankety Blank.

ASOS shoppers will recognise 28-year-old Zak as a model for the clothing website, while Henry has made his name as a food reviewer over on TikTok.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter