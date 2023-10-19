It's thought TV bosses are investigating Big Brother's Kerry, after she was heard on a live stream feed referring to something in the house as 'gay'.

The incident took place when she was joined by Olivia, Paul, and Jenkin, in the VIP glamping area of the camping task, and her fellow glampers hid her mattress, and got her pillow wet.

"What a t***", she cursed. "This is gay".

However, viewers have been left unhappy by her use of the 'outdated' slur.

