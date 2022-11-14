Jill Scott made a savage dig at Matt Hancock during last night's I'm a Celeb (13 November), referencing his lockdown rule-breaking.

The former health secretary had previously argued he hadn't done anything wrong as they were 'guidelines', not 'rules'.

He was later made camp leader, and the footballer found the perfect opportunity to swipe at his position in power.

As Hancock began delegating what each person's job would be in camp, the Lioness chimed in: "Just to be clear, are these guidelines or rules?"

