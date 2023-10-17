Clare Balding, Coleen Rooney, and Frank Skinner are going viral following a rather bizarre appearance on The One Show that saw the unlikely trio discussing service stations.

Balding and Skinner swooned over Tebay services, while Rooney confessed she'd "never been but heard about it".

"There was a farmer's market!", the comedian added.

However, some viewers said the discussion only heightened how out of touch they are with their fans, while others insisted Gloucester service station is better.

