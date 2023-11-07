This Morning forced to abandon competition segment after 'X-rated' prank call

This Morning hosts Rochelle Humes and Craig Doyle were forced to abandon the show's iconic Spin To Win segment yesterday (6 November), when a prank caller caused an X-rated incident.

The competition part of the show saw the duo wait for a caller to answer the phone and give them the password, however, they were left mortified by what they were met with.

On the other end of the phone, the raunchy caller could be heard making slapping and moaning noises for a few seconds before the line went dead.

"I don’t know what that was, but I liked it", Doyle joked.