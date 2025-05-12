Halle Berry shares NSFW Mother's day message

Halle Berry fans have praised the actress's candid Mother's Day post from beneath the sheets with her partner, Van Hunt.

Berry posted the video to advertise Let's Spin, a travel size intimacy gel by Joylux who she has partnered with to help improve intimacy for menopausal women.

The actress said "I'm not gonna show you, I'm gonna tell you... how my Mother's day is gonna end."

