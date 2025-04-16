'They want to wreck it, so they can rob it': Biden slams Trump administration

Former US President Joe Biden has given his first speech since leaving the Oval Office slamming the new Trump administration.



Biden told a disability rights conference in Chicago that the Trump administration had taken a hatchet to the social security system, which provides a base income for around 67 million Americans who are retired or unable to work in the US because of a disability.



Although he did not mention Donald Trump by name he said, "In fewer than 100 days, this new administration has done so much damage and so much destruction. It's kind of breath-taking."

