Awkward moment Britain's Got Talent audience boo as winner is announced

Viggo Venn has been announced as the winner of Britain's Got Talent 2023, but not everyone is thrilled the Norwegian entertainer took home the prize.

In fact, as the results were announced, the audience could be heard booing, in support of 13-year-old gymnast, Lillianna, who was the runner-up.

"A guy dancing round in a high viz to the same song just beat an amputee dancer. wow. Britain you are crazy", one social media user wrote, while another quipped: "This has to be the worst winner ever."

