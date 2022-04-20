The Crocs and socks optical illusion debate has officially been reignited

A Crocs and socks illusion which has been going around for years has finally been ignited with a great debate - what colour are the Crocs?

The image shows, you guessed it, a person wearing Crocs and socks, and the lighting allows different people to see different shades of shoe. From grey, to green, to pink, there's a whole plethora of answers out there. It's like the 2015 dress all over again.

Viewers have been surprised to learn that the answer is actually pink, and it's all about seeing past original perceptions.



