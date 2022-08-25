TikTok cannot get enough of Europe's pharmacy 'rave' signs

TikTok is obsessing over European pharmacy signs that obnoxiously flash like they're at a rave while you're walking down the street.

Typically found across France, and Spain, holiday goers have sought them as the perfect opportunity to make videos to the backdrop of techno tunes.

While it may seem a simple concept, we definitely don't have LED animated flashing signs for prescriptions in the UK, so it's understandable why they're being considered top entertainment.

