Safari-goer ditches car and hides in bush after huge elephant spooks him

A woman has captured the moment a safari passenger jumped out of their car and ran to hide in nearby bushes from a nearby bull elephant.

Shannon Melville, 26, was at the Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Park in South Africa, when she spotted the person running away from the enormous creature.

Thankfully the elephant didn't seem to mind, but the safari park has since advised others not to leave their cars except in designated spots, or they could risk "becoming a meal".

