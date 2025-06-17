PGA TOUR 2K25: How developers recreated St Andrews in the game revealed

The historic St Andrews Old Course is the new course that features in Season 2 of PGA TOUR 2K25 and developers have revealed how they managed to recreate it to be as realistic as possible.

The course was recreated in the game using LIDAR scanning technology through a drone. It has a camera that captures 240,000 points per second to make it precise.

Season 2 of PGA TOUR 2K25 is live and also introduces a new Greenskeeper Archetype, a new Challenges game mode and loads of new Clubhouse Pass content.

Elsewhere from indy100, Matt Fitzpatrick revealed his 'unforgettable' St Andrews moment with his mum and our review of PGA TOUR 2K25.

